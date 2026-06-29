Odisha: MKCG MCH introduces therapeutic plasma, red cell exchange procedures

BERHAMPUR: In a major boost to healthcare in southern Odisha, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, has introduced therapeutic plasma exchange and red cell exchange procedures.

The department of Transfusion Medicine recently performed its first successful therapeutic plasma exchange on a 40-year-old woman diagnosed with Atypical Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening disorder that had severely affected her kidneys.

A multidisciplinary team carried out the complex procedure by filtering the patient’s blood and removing harmful antibodies and toxins from the plasma. The patient has shown significant clinical improvement and is scheduled to undergo four treatment sessions.

In another milestone, doctors successfully performed a therapeutic red cell exchange on a patient suffering from sickle cell disease. The procedure reduced the patient’s sickle haemoglobin level from 76 per cent to 30 per cent, leading to a significant improvement in the patient’s condition. Doctors said the treatment would reduce the need for frequent blood transfusions and provide relief from severe pain associated with the disease.