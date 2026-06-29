Promote PNG, ask people to surrender LPG: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to prevent the diversion and black marketing of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders, and promote use of cleaner cooking fuel, the state government has directed all urban local bodies (ULBs) to encourage households to voluntarily surrender their LPG connections after switching to piped natural gas (PNG).

A directive to this effect was recently issued by the Housing and Urban Development department to all collectors and district magistrates, municipal commissioners, executive officers of municipalities and NACs and project directors of District Urban Development Agencies (DUDAs).

As per the recent communication of the department, consumers who have already been provided with domestic PNG connections should be encouraged to voluntarily surrender their LPG connections to avoid redundant usage. Similarly, eligible LPG consumers living in areas where PNG infrastructure is available should be urged to shift to PNG.

The state government has also asked local authorities to undertake awareness campaigns highlighting the safety, convenience, environmental and economic benefits of PNG. ULBs have been directed to extend administrative support to City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities for speedy expansion of domestic PNG connections, resolve local issues affecting their rollout and coordinate with other stakeholders to facilitate their implementation.