Rapid transport corridor proposal to link Bargarh, Sambalpur, VSS Airport

SAMBALPUR: A proposal for an elevated rapid transport corridor linking Bargarh, Sambalpur and Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport at Jharsuguda is under official consideration.
The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has referred the proposal, submitted by former Sambalpur MP Bhabani Shankar Hota, to the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for examination earlier this month.
The proposal was first submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in February this year. Official correspondence available with TNIE revealed that Hota, in his letter to the prime minister on February 7, proposed a rapid transport system on elevated corridor connecting Bargarh, Goshala, Jyoti Vihar (Sambalpur University), VIMSAR, VSSUT, Sambalpur town, Jamadarpali airstrip, Rengali and VSS Airport.
Pitching the project as a long-term solution to the region’s growing mobility needs, Hota stated that the corridor would connect major educational institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial establishments and transport hubs while significantly reducing travel time.
“This integrated transport system will not only reduce travel time but also foster economic growth, improve accessibility and enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of western Odisha,” stated the letter.
Hota highlighted that the proposed corridor would provide seamless connectivity to 10 institutions around Goshala and Burla including the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, Odisha State Open University, the OUAT College of Agriculture, the CRPF Group Centre and other educational establishments besides improving access to VIMSAR, VSSUT and VSS Airport.
The proposal was first forwarded by the Prime Minister’s Office to the chief secretary of Odisha on April 6 for ‘action as deemed appropriate’. It was subsequently taken up by the state government, with the Commerce and Transport department referring the proposal to the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and H&UD department on May 27 for consideration.
Eventually, the H&UD department, through a communication dated June 9, sought the views of CRUT and BMRCL, requesting the agencies to examine the proposal and take necessary action before intimating the department.
Speaking to TNIE, Hota said the proposal assumes greater significance at a time when western Odisha is witnessing rapid infrastructure growth. The proposed rapid transport corridor will greatly benefit institutions like VIMSAR by enabling specialist doctors to reach the hospital quickly during critical situations.
“The proposal will also make it easier for eminent academicians, researchers and experts from across the country to have access to the region, thereby strengthening higher education and research,” he said.