Rapid transport corridor proposal to link Bargarh, Sambalpur, VSS Airport

SAMBALPUR: A proposal for an elevated rapid transport corridor linking Bargarh, Sambalpur and Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport at Jharsuguda is under official consideration.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has referred the proposal, submitted by former Sambalpur MP Bhabani Shankar Hota, to the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for examination earlier this month.

The proposal was first submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in February this year. Official correspondence available with TNIE revealed that Hota, in his letter to the prime minister on February 7, proposed a rapid transport system on elevated corridor connecting Bargarh, Goshala, Jyoti Vihar (Sambalpur University), VIMSAR, VSSUT, Sambalpur town, Jamadarpali airstrip, Rengali and VSS Airport.

Pitching the project as a long-term solution to the region’s growing mobility needs, Hota stated that the corridor would connect major educational institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial establishments and transport hubs while significantly reducing travel time.

“This integrated transport system will not only reduce travel time but also foster economic growth, improve accessibility and enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of western Odisha,” stated the letter.