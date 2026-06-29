Scanty rains hinder paddy cultivation in Cuttack dist

CUTTACK: The weak monsoon situation has put farmers in Cuttack district in a tight spot as the paddy seeds which they had sown for the ensuing kharif season are yet to germinate due to lack of sufficient rainfall.

Sources said, after reports came in that the southwest monsoon was to enter the state around June 12, farmers of Cuttack had started preparing their sapling fields and sowing paddy seeds soon after Raja festival. However, the inadequate rains hindered germination of the paddy seeds, leaving farmers worried of a possible drought-like situation.

“After receiving information about the arrival of monsoon from the IMD, we began sowing our paddy seeds. However, owing to the erratic rainfall, most of our seeds have not germinated as yet. If this dry spell continues and there is no rain in the next two to three days, we are worried our paddy seeds might never germinate,” said some farmers.