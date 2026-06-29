Three feared drowned in Mahanadi river

CUTTACK: Three youths went missing while taking bath in the Mahanadi river near Satabatia under Jagatpur police limits on Sunday evening.

The missing trio are Pratyush Swain (20), Arjit Sahoo (21) and Mukti Prasad Das (20). Sources said they had gone to the river along with another friend Amlan Prasad Nayak when the ill-fated incident took place.

While they were bathing, Amlan lost balance after being caught in the water current following which the other three attempted to rescue him. However, while Amlan managed to swim to safety, the trio got swept away in the river.

On being informed, Jagatpur police and firefighters from Chauliaganj fire station rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. However, till reports last came in, they were yet to be traced.