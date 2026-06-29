Odisha

Three feared drowned in Mahanadi river

The missing trio are Pratyush Swain (20), Arjit Sahoo (21) and Mukti Prasad Das (20).
Fire services personnel carrying out search operation on Sunday
Fire services personnel carrying out search operation on Sunday Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CUTTACK: Three youths went missing while taking bath in the Mahanadi river near Satabatia under Jagatpur police limits on Sunday evening.

The missing trio are Pratyush Swain (20), Arjit Sahoo (21) and Mukti Prasad Das (20). Sources said they had gone to the river along with another friend Amlan Prasad Nayak when the ill-fated incident took place.

While they were bathing, Amlan lost balance after being caught in the water current following which the other three attempted to rescue him. However, while Amlan managed to swim to safety, the trio got swept away in the river.

On being informed, Jagatpur police and firefighters from Chauliaganj fire station rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. However, till reports last came in, they were yet to be traced.

Mahanadi river