14-year-old dies after school van rams into motorcycle

BHAWANIPATNA: A 14-year-old boy was killed and his brother suffered critical injuries after a school van collided with their motorcycle near Utkela under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Akash Jal of Kokodamal village in Kesinga. His elder brother Pankaj Jal (23), who was riding the motorcycle, has been hospitalised. The mishap occurred in front of Mercy English School on the PWD road connecting Utkela and Kokodamal villages.

Sources said the school van was carrying around 30 students home when it reportedly collided head-on with the motorcycle of Pankaj and Akash. Following the crash, the van skidded off the road into a roadside field.

While all 30 children travelling in the van escaped unhurt, the duo suffered injuries and was rushed to the Kesinga community health centre. Doctors declared Akash dead on arrival, while Pankaj was referred to the district headquarters hospital in Bhawanipatna for advanced treatment.

The van’s driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident. Kesinga police have registered a case and launched an investigation.