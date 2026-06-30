Jharaphula murder case: Prime accused gets lifer

JAJPUR: A court on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment in the sensational murder case of Rama Devi University student Jharaphula Nayak five years ago.

Jajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Biswseswar Biswa Prakash Ray awarded life imprisonment to Rakesh Kumar Swain and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional jail term of one year.

The court also sentenced Swain’s associate Amaresh Rout to five years of imprisonment for destroying evidence. Another accused in the case, Shakti Sekhar Swain, was acquitted by the court.

According to the prosecution, 21-year-old Jharaphula, a resident of Maundeipasi village under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district, was found dead by the roadside at Mulapala chowk in Kuakhia area of Jajpur on January 27, 2021.