Lens on construction quality of Sambalpur-Cuttack NH-55 after road cave-in

SAMBALPUR: Commuters have raised concerns over the quality of construction of the Rs 1,800-crore Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway-55 project, following recent incidents of partial road and flyover cave-in.

A major mishap was reportedly averted recently after a crack was noticed on a flyover above an elephant underpass along NH-55 near Rairakhol in Sambalpur district. The photos of the crack went viral, triggering concerns over the strength of the recently commissioned structure. Last month, a large section of the highway near Pradhanpali chowk on the same stretch caved in, causing a partial road collapse.

Despite the two incidents, no concrete action has been taken against those allegedly responsible. Sources said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued show-cause notices to the contractor, AIPL, and project engineer LN Malviya in connection with the flyover incident. However, locals dismissed the move as a mere formality aimed at pacifying public anger.

NHAI project director Amit Gupta confirmed that notices had been issued and said a structural audit of the entire project has been ordered to prevent similar incidents in the future.

However, questions continue to be raised over the absence of action in connection with the earlier road collapse near Pradhanpali. Following the road cave-in, the responsibility for repairs was reportedly handed over to another firm.