Metro Kinaaraa receives approval from SBI

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Metro Kinaaraa’, a flagship riverfront residential project of Metro - The house of Peeyush Mohanty, has received approval from the SBI, marking a significant milestone for Odisha’s real estate sector.

The achievement was celebrated at an exclusive collaboration event attended by senior SBI officials, distinguished guests and members of the Metro family.

Founder Peeyush Mohanty said, “For over three decades, Metro has built more than structures, we have built trust. Metro Kinaaraa represents the future of riverfront living in Odisha.

Senior SBI officials appreciated the project’s planning, execution standards and long-term potential.

Located in the fast-growing Trisulia corridor between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Metro Kinaaraa has been envisioned as a premium riverfront residential destination. The project offers 2, 3 and 3.5 BHK apartments with expansive podium amenities, wellness-focused spaces and panoramic river views.