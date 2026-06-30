Over six lakh devotees including Odisha CM witness Snana Purnima of Trinity

PURI: Over six lakh devotees including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi turned up to witness the Trinity’s Snana Purnima ritual in Shree Jagannath Temple here on Monday.

Early in the morning, the Daita servitors escorted the Trinity from the Ratna Sinhgasan to the Snana Bedi in a ceremonial Pahandi procession. The Pahandi procession began after the Mangalarpan concluded at 7.25 am.

After the deities were seated on the Snana Bedi, the customary rituals including Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi and Abakash were performed. The servitors then dressed the deities in the special bathing attire.

At around 1.30 pm, the Trinity was ceremonially bathed with 108 pitchers of aromatic, sanctified water. Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb arrived in a ceremonial procession from his palace and performed the traditional Chhera Pahanra ritual on the Snana Bedi before offering prayers. The ritual commenced at 3.35 pm and concluded at 4.40 pm.

Following the bathing ceremony, three teams of dressers adorned the deities in the Hati Besha. The elaborate elephant-face masks, crafted from thermocol, were provided by the Raghab Das and Gopaljew mutts. It took nearly an hour to complete the attire. The Hati Besha darshan continued till late in the evening.

After the darshan ended in the night, the deities were escorted to the Anasara Ghar where they will be in quarantine for a fortnight, symbolically recovering from fever following the ceremonial bath.

Apart from CM Majhi, Puri MP Sambit Patra, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan also visited Puri to witness the ritual. The chief minister also offered prayers to the Trinity at the Snana Bedi.

DGP YB Khurania, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Arabinda Padhee, Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida and SP Prateek Singh were present.