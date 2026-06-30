Parida launches safety module on Odisha Yatri

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step towards strengthening citizen safety through technology and digital innovation, the state government on Monday launched an advanced safety module on Odisha Yatri.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said this is India’s first state-owned integrated safety and mobility platform. It is a move towards building a safer, smarter and more connected Odisha by bringing mobility and public safety services together on a single trusted platform, she said.

The deputy CM said the newly-introduced safety module has been integrated with Odisha Police and the national emergency response system, 112, enabling users to seek immediate assistance through realtime location-based alerts during emergencies.