Parida launches safety module on Odisha Yatri

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step towards strengthening citizen safety through technology and digital innovation, the state government on Monday launched an advanced safety module on Odisha Yatri.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said this is India’s first state-owned integrated safety and mobility platform. It is a move towards building a safer, smarter and more connected Odisha by bringing mobility and public safety services together on a single trusted platform, she said.
The deputy CM said the newly-introduced safety module has been integrated with Odisha Police and the national emergency response system, 112, enabling users to seek immediate assistance through realtime location-based alerts during emergencies.
The safety module includes the One-Tap SOS feature through which users can instantly send emergency alerts along with their live location to Odisha Police and trusted contacts.
Gesture-triggered SOS activation allows users to seek assistance simply by shaking an android device or tapping the back of an iPhone, ensuring support even when immediate access to the screen is not possible.
The platform also enables realtime location sharing along with additional features such as emergency siren and ambient audio recording.