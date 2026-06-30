Two arrested five years after looting jewellery store in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Police arrested two persons from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, five years after they allegedly drugged a jeweller and decamped with gold ornaments weighing around 700 gram from his store in Malkangiri town.

The accused are Madasu John Paul and Inturi Oruna, both natives of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil on Monday said the crime took place in 2021 when the accused visited Prasad Jewellers owned by Subash Patil under the pretext of offering puja bhog. They allegedly served sedatives laced sweets to the jeweller. After Subash became unconscious, the duo reportedly fled with about 700 gram of gold ornaments.