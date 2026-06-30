Youth held within 24 hours for brutal murder of friend in Odisha's Boudh

BERHAMPUR: Boudh police on Sunday arrested a youth within 24 hours of the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man in Manamunda area.

Police said 19-year-old accused Balmiki Podha was a friend of the deceased, identified as Kapil Nayak of Rishibandha village. Kapil was found dead near an eatery at Mahuli-Digi road junction under Manamunda police limits on Saturday.

According to sources, Kapil, a tractor driver, had gone to collect pending dues from his employer on Friday. While returning, he reportedly got into an altercation with Balmiki at the junction. Police said although Kapil was married, he was allegedly involved in a relationship with Balmiki’s relative, leading to frequent disputes between the duo.

The argument escalated into a violent assault following which Balmiki allegedly killed Kapil and fled the spot. Police said the accused first attacked Kapil with a broken beer bottle, assaulted him with a wooden plank before smashing his head with a stone, resulting in his instant death.

On being informed, police along with a scientific team reached the spot for investigation. After conducting raids at multiple locations, police apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the crime, said Boudh SP Kuldeep Meena.

After his medical examination, Balmiki was produced in court on Monday. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if any other person was involved in the crime, the SP added.