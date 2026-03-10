Senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra passes away at 68

BHUBANESWAR : Senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra passed away on Sunday night. He was 68.

Mishra had fever since Sunday morning. He was watching the T20 World Cup final match at home when he complained of uneasiness and pain in the chest. He was immediately taken to Manipal Hospital and then to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The veteran scribe was in active journalism since the last four decades in Odisha. He started his career with The Times of India and later worked for a number of reputed newspapers and magazines including The Sunday Mail, The Pioneer, Mail Today, Down to Earth and The Telegraph.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over his death. “His demise is an irreplaceable loss to the world of journalism in Odisha. While conveying condolences to the bereaved family members, I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the departed soul,” Majhi posted on X.

Condoling his death, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said Mishra’s contributions throughout his long career in journalism will always remain memorable. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Odisha’s senior journalist Ashutosh Mishra. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to his bereaved family,” Naveen wrote on X.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Mishra had created a separate place in journalism because of his insightful political reporting. Stating that his death was a great loss for journalism, Pradhan said his sympathies were with the family members of the departed soul.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das and members cutting across political parties also condoled Mishra’s death.

The 68-year-old is survived by his wife, son and daughter.