Teacher gets grand send-off on retirement in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: A teacher who served nearly 40 years in a Maoist-affected region of Malkangiri district educating children was bid an emotional farewell by students and villagers upon his retirement at Kiang village under Mathili block on Monday.

Vidyadhar Swain, headmaster of Kiyang Saberi Vidyapith under Mathili block retired after completing 38 years of service, most of it in remote tribal areas once considered part of the Red Corridor.

On the occasion, former and students, along with villagers, organised a procession to honour the teacher for his contribution to education.

Years ago, the region was affected by Maoist activities and children were afraid to attend school. Despite the challenging circumstances, Swain continued his mission of spreading education in the remote area despite the challenge of infrastructure. He also visited homes in nearby villages

On the occasion, another teacher of the school, Purnachandra Nayak, was also felicitated and given a warm farewell.