Bargarh man dies in stabbing attack near bus stand

BARGARH : A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view near the government bus stand in Bargarh town on Monday evening, raising fresh concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

The deceased was identified as Udaya Suna of Bishipada. The accused, Sankar Suna (35) of Manabandhpada, has been apprehended by police.

The incident took place at around 8.15 pm near a public toilet adjacent to the bus stand. Police said a heated altercation broke out between Udaya and Sankar.

In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted the victim with a knife. Udaya sustained critical injuries in the attack.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed Udaya to the local community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PD Tripathy said both the accused and the victim were known to each other since a long time. They frequently met with each other during the evening hours.