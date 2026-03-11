Bargarh man dies in stabbing attack near bus stand
BARGARH : A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view near the government bus stand in Bargarh town on Monday evening, raising fresh concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.
The deceased was identified as Udaya Suna of Bishipada. The accused, Sankar Suna (35) of Manabandhpada, has been apprehended by police.
The incident took place at around 8.15 pm near a public toilet adjacent to the bus stand. Police said a heated altercation broke out between Udaya and Sankar.
In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted the victim with a knife. Udaya sustained critical injuries in the attack.
On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed Udaya to the local community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared him brought dead.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PD Tripathy said both the accused and the victim were known to each other since a long time. They frequently met with each other during the evening hours.
The SDPO said police have detained the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime. After interrogation, he will be arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.
The exact reason behind the fatal attack is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, he added.
The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the deteriorating law and order situation in Bargarh town which has witnessed a series of violent crimes in the recent days.
On February 7, two youths were killed in a similar attack in front of Bargarh Town police station near Hatpada. Though six accused including two juveniles were arrested the next day, the incident triggered panic among locals.
Residents have alleged that growing circulation and consumption of intoxicants such as cough syrups, narcotic tablets and brown sugar are contributing to the rise in violent crimes in the town.