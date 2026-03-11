Odisha: 42-year-old shoots man, kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death minutes after opening three rounds of fire at a villager in Gochhapada area of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.
The accused, Biranchi Behera of Sarupada village, has been apprehended by Gochhapada police.
Police sources said Narottam Behera (45) of nearby Katapanga village was travelling to Phiringia with his wife Suchitra to complete paperwork for their Aadhaar cards. Near Bagharimunda kendu leaf godown, Biranchi allegedly stopped the couple and suddenly opened three rounds of fire from a country-made gun.
Narottam suffered three gunshot wounds to his thigh and other parts of his body. After critically injuring Narottam, the accused immediately returned to Sarupada village. On reaching home, he brutally assaulted his wife Lilima Behera (35), killing her instantly.
Narottam was rushed to Gochhapada community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Phulbani.
On being informed, police reached Sarupada village and seized Lilima’s body for postmortem. Biranchi was arrested and the firearm used in the crime also recovered.
IIC of Gochhapada police station Sanjit Kumar Behera said during interrogation, the accused claimed he opened fire at Narottam over a money dispute. However, he did not disclose the reason behind his fatal assault on Lilima. During questioning, Narottam too could not give any satisfactory reply.
However, some villagers of Sarupada reportedly told police that there was a long-standing enmity between Biranchi and Narottam. Biranchi reportedly suspected Narottam of having an illicit affair with his wife Lilima.
The IIC said Narottam’s wife Suchitra has filed a complaint against Biranchi basing on which police have registered a case. The accused is being questioned to determine the exact motive behind his crimes. Police are investigating the case from all angles, he added.