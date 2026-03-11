Odisha: 42-year-old shoots man, kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death minutes after opening three rounds of fire at a villager in Gochhapada area of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The accused, Biranchi Behera of Sarupada village, has been apprehended by Gochhapada police.

Police sources said Narottam Behera (45) of nearby Katapanga village was travelling to Phiringia with his wife Suchitra to complete paperwork for their Aadhaar cards. Near Bagharimunda kendu leaf godown, Biranchi allegedly stopped the couple and suddenly opened three rounds of fire from a country-made gun.

Narottam suffered three gunshot wounds to his thigh and other parts of his body. After critically injuring Narottam, the accused immediately returned to Sarupada village. On reaching home, he brutally assaulted his wife Lilima Behera (35), killing her instantly.

Narottam was rushed to Gochhapada community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Phulbani.