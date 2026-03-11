Teenager held for raping nine-year-old girl in Patkura

KENDRAPARA: Police on Tuesday arrested a teenager on charges of raping a nine-year-old girl at a village in Patkura area of Kendrapara district.

The crime took place on Monday evening when the girl was on way to watch a jatra show near her village. The 17-year-old accused reportedly dragged her to an isolated place and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone, said police.

After returning home, the minor narrated the ordeal before her parents. Subsequently, the girl’s mother filed a complaint in Patkura police station. IIC Mohammad Jamshed said acting on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. The juvenile offender was identified after scanning the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the house of the girl.

Jamshed said the accused was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Medical examination of both the girl and the juvenile was conducted at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital.

Police booked the accused teenager under sections 65 (2), 296 and 351(3) of BNS and section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and remanded to the observation home in Angul after his bail petition was rejected, the IIC added.