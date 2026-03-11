Vedanta Aluminium rolls out mushroom farming programme

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has rolled out a scalable mushroom farming programme in Rayagada, generating a sustained source of income for many rural women in the district.

Officials said the first mushroom cultivation cycle has been completed in Dumerpadar and Porlong villages of Sunger gram panchayat under Kashipur block in Rayagada.

In the first cycle, around 70 women beneficiaries received structured training in scientific mushroom cultivation, covering bed preparation, hygiene practice and maintaining optimal growing conditions. Each of them was also provided two beds of mushroom to begin the cultivation.

Out of the 140 beds distributed, nearly 100 beds are currently in active production. Vedanta now plans to scale the initiative to 10,000 beds and as many spawn packets within a year.

Jasoda Naik, one of the beneficiaries from Dumerpadar village, said, through this initiative, they have learned scientific mushroom cultivation and can generate additional income from their homes.

Company officials said, over the years, the company has supported and empowered more than 16,000 women across its operational vicinity in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, enabling them to strengthen their household incomes and enhance their socioeconomic resilience.