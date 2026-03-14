67th Tibetan National Uprising Day observed at Phuntsokling

BHUBANESWAR: The 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day was observed by the Tibetan Refugee Settlement at ‘Phuntsokling- The Land of Happiness and Plenty’ in Gajapati district recently. The settlement that has come up in the locality since 1963 has population of approximately 1,267.

The programme began with the singing of the national anthems of Tibet and India, followed by prayers and speeches from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) in honour of the brave Tibetans who sacrificed their lives for the freedom.

Following the official event, the Regional Tibetan Women’s Association and the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress organised a peaceful solidarity march from the settlement office to Chandragiri market.

The event concluded with prayers dedicated to the well-being of all sentient beings, reflecting the Tibetan spirit of compassion, unity and the continued aspiration for peace and justice for Tibet. The day commemorates the sacrifices of the Tibetans for a free Tibet.