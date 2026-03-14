Armed robbers torture man for six hours before looting him in Odisha's Rayagada town

BERHAMPUR: In a daring robbery, a group of armed miscreants reportedly assaulted a government employee for nearly six hours before looting him at gunpoint in fire station area of Rayagada town on Thursday night.

The heist took place in the house of Basant Kumar Mishra, a staff in the Public Works department. Sources said Mishra was alone at home when four to five youths reportedly forced their way into his house carrying a gun and knives at around 11 pm. The miscreants allegedly held him at gunpoint and tied his limbs. They physically tortured him for nearly six hours before looting the valuables from the house. After committing the crime, the miscreants reportedly locked the door from outside and fled in the wee hours of Friday.

After Mishra raised an alarm, neighbours opened the doors of his house and rescued him. He was taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The victim claimed the robbers took away a gold chain, rings and other household items. They also allegedly forced him to sign a bank withdrawal form and transferred Rs 11,000 from his PhonePe account. Before leaving, the robbers threatened to kill him if he informed the police or anyone else about the incident, alleged Mishra. Rayagada police reached the spot and launched an investigation.