Bridge project over Odisha's Akur river yet to take off

MALKANGIRI: Even as construction of the main road to Badaguda under Kattapalli panchayat in Malkangiri’s Mathili block bordering Chhattisgarh is nearing completion, the proposed 58-metre bridge over Akur river on the same route is yet to see the light of the day.

Sanctioned under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana-Transferred Road Improvement Programme (MMSY-TRIP) in 2023-24, the bridge project is yet to take off even as the road work is progressing at a rapid pace.

Kattapalli sarpanch Nala Durua said many families in Badaguda have relatives in villages across the border in Chhattisgarh. Due to absence of a bridge over Akur river, relatives on both sides of the border remain cut off from each other. Once constructed, the bridge would connect the area with Chhattisgarh and provide access to Jagdalpur, Sukma, and Tongpal.

Villagers from the Chhattisgarh side of the border recently submitted a memorandum to the Malkangiri collector seeking his intervention for early construction of the bridge, said Raghunath Pujari, naib sarpanch of Oler in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.