Centre reviews availability of cooking gas in Odisha amid protests from Opposition

Officials said the union secretaries stressed the need to strictly monitor booking and delivery through the OTP-based system to prevent irregularities and curb black marketing. According to officials, enforcement squads have been deployed at district levels to keep a close watch on illegal hoarding and diversion of LPG cylinders. Strict action has been directed against those involved in black marketing.

During the discussion, it was also informed that in case of emergency, commercial gas supply would be limited to 20 per cent of its earlier consumption so that domestic consumers can be given priority. Authorities also said due to unusually high booking requests, the server handling LPG bookings has slowed down. Steps are currently underway to enhance server capacity to avoid disruptions. In rural areas, the delivery cycle for LPG cylinders has been extended to 45 days due to supply pressure.

Singh appealed to the public not to panic over LPG availability. He said the state has adequate stocks to care of the need of domestic consumers and enforcement squads are keeping strict vigil on hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas.