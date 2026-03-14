Diversification must for raising farmers’ income, says Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charna Majhi on Friday urged farmers of the state to move beyond paddy cultivation and focus on crop diversification by growing pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, fruits and other cash crops to enhance their income and strengthen the agricultural economy.

Addressing farmers at a state-level programme held at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here on the occasion of the release of 22nd instalment of financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Guwahati, the chief minister said Odisha has fertile soil and vast agricultural potential that can be better utilised through diversified farming practices.

“Our farmers should not remain confined only to paddy cultivation. They should also focus on pulses, vegetables, fruits and other cash crops. With proper utilisation of our fertile soil, Odisha can emerge as a leading state in agricultural exports,” Majhi said, while also cautioning about challenges such as climate change, erratic weather patterns, water scarcity and soil degradation.

Emphasising that farmers are the backbone of society and the true drivers of the nation’s economy, Majhi said, “The development of the country and the state is impossible without the progress of our farmers. Both the central and state governments are committed to increasing farmers’ income.”

Under the latest installment, nearly Rs 19,000 crore was transferred to about 9.32 crore farmers nationwide. In Odisha, more than 34.24 lakh eligible farmers received financial assistance of Rs 684 crore.