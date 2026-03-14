Heatwave alert for Sambalpur, Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced heatwave alert for parts of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda for the next 24 hours. Met officials said heatwave prevailed in some areas of the two districts even on Friday.

Jharsuguda recorded the highest 40.6 degree Celsius temperature on the day, followed by Hirakud at 40.2 degree Celsius, Sambalpur at 39.9 degree Celsius and Sundargarh at 39.5 degree Celsius. At least 10 places in the state recorded a temperature of 38 degree Celsius and above on the day.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the mercury level stood at 34.2 and 34 degree Celsius respectively. Weather experts, however, said the temperature is likely to fall in some parts of the state for three days from March 15 onwards. There will be light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activities in several districts.