Hindalco hosts National Human Rights Conference in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Hindalco Industries Limited on Friday organised a national-level Human Rights Sensitization Conference in Bhubaneswar, bringing together policymakers, jurists, corporate leaders and civil society representatives from across the country for deliberations on rights-based development and ethical governance.
The conference, held at the Mayfair Convention in collaboration with Human Rights Front, aimed to bring together diverse stakeholders to build a common and deeper understanding of human rights standards across industries.
The inaugural session featured member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, former chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission Justice Bimala Prasad Das, former member of OHRC Asim Amitabh Das, vice-chancellor of Maa Manikeswari University, Kalahandi Nibedita Nath, chief human resources officer of Hindalco Industries Limited Samik Basu, senior vice-president VR Shankar and president HR TM Prakash.
Delivering the keynote address, Basu said, “At Hindalco, respect for human rights is fundamental to how we operate. Anchored in our values of Integrity, Commitment and Seamlessness, we remain dedicated to building safe, inclusive and responsible workplaces. Safety and well-being lie at the core of our people philosophy, and this conference reinforces our belief that sustainable growth is only possible when dignity and care for every individual guide every decision,” he said.
The conference featured three thematic panel discussions addressing key human rights issues. The first panel discussion focused on ‘Rights-Based Development: Advancing Equity, Inclusion and Institutional Accountability’.
The second examined ‘Corporate Responsibility and ESG’, focusing on ethical business practices and compliance with national and global human rights standards.
The final panel addressed ‘Labour Codes and Human Rights: Balancing Ease of Doing Business with Worker Protection’.