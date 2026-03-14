Hindalco hosts National Human Rights Conference in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Hindalco Industries Limited on Friday organised a national-level Human Rights Sensitization Conference in Bhubaneswar, bringing together policymakers, jurists, corporate leaders and civil society representatives from across the country for deliberations on rights-based development and ethical governance.

The conference, held at the Mayfair Convention in collaboration with Human Rights Front, aimed to bring together diverse stakeholders to build a common and deeper understanding of human rights standards across industries.

The inaugural session featured member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, former chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission Justice Bimala Prasad Das, former member of OHRC Asim Amitabh Das, vice-chancellor of Maa Manikeswari University, Kalahandi Nibedita Nath, chief human resources officer of Hindalco Industries Limited Samik Basu, senior vice-president VR Shankar and president HR TM Prakash.