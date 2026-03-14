LPG crisis forces students in private mess to adjust as hostel kitchens shut in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing LPG crisis has affected thousands of students and employees living in hostels, mess and PG accommodations across the state capital, forcing many to adjust with simple meals or relocate.

A number of hostels have also scaled down their operations or are dependent on caterers to supply food to the boarders. Residential schools and colleges are equally affected and have urged the government to intervene.

Sasmita Behera, a student staying in a private mess in Satya Vihar area of the city said the increasing cost of cooking gas in the local market is forcing many of her roommates to rethink about the situation, with some planning to relocate until things normalise. Behera said the cost of LPG gas, available with local vendors, has doubled in the last one week due to disruption in supply.

“Refilling a 5 kg cylinder, which we use in our mess for five or six members, used to cost around Rs 450 to Rs 500. However, it now costs us Rs 1,000. Given the situation, we have decided to collect money and purchase an induction cooktop to manage things for now,” she said.