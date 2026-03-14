Man kills mother and elder brother over property dispute in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and elder brother over property dispute at Fogala village within Salepur police limits on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Kulsum Bibi (75) and her son Seikh Samsher (55). The accused, Seikh Papu, who is reportedly differently-abled, has been arrested by police.

Police said that there was a long standing property dispute between the two brothers since the last few years. On Friday, the dispute escalated when Samsher, a garage mechanic by profession, started constructing a toilet near their house. When Papu opposed the construction, a quarrel broke out between them. Kulsum interfered and tried to refrain them from quarrelling when Papu lifted an empty LPG cylinder kept on the ground and threw it at his mother, killing her on the spot. When Samsher saw the scene and screamed, Papu took out a spade and hacked Samsher to death.

“The accused has been arrested and an investigation with the help of scientific team has been launched into the incident,” said Salepur SDPO Biranchi Narayan Pati.