Naveen to hold daily evening meetings to keep BJD flock united

The meeting of two-hour duration started on Friday evening and will be held in the evening for the next two days at Naveen Niwas. “Attendance at these meetings are non-negotiable and should be taken as a priority by all MLAs,” Naveen stated. Several senior leaders including party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, former minister Arun Sahoo and deputy chief whip Pratap Deb attended the evening meeting on Friday. The MLAs were given a presentation on Rajya Sabha poll procedure and how to cast the vote without any error, sources said.

In the second meeting on Saturday, the MLAs will be given training on voting and sessions will also be held on the rules of the election. The BJD legislature party meeting will be held on Sunday for two hours at Naveen Niwas, the sources added.

The BJD president also called up party MLA from Soro Madhab Dhada, who was absent from the Assembly for the last two days. Revealing this to mediapersons, Dhada said he could not attend the Assembly because of marriage ceremony of his relative.