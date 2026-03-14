Odisha forest dept monitors tree felling as demand for firewood increases

BHUBANESWAR: Forest authorities on Friday said they are keeping a close eye on the situation to prevent illegal tree felling amid the surge in firewood demand due to rumours of LPG shortage.

While Chandaka and city forest division in Bhubaneswar and Baripada, Karanjia, Rairangpur divisions in Mayurbhanj are already on alert to prevent illegal felling of trees from forest roads, authorities in the state forest headquarters said they are monitoring the situation and if needed, the enforcement will be tightened everywhere.

Chandaka divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chandaka Binod Acharya said considering the heightening demand for firewood, their teams have been asked to intensify patrolling in areas vulnerable to tree felling. Baripada regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni said the patrolling in STR and peripheral divisions is already high in the current forest fire season. He has also asked divisional forest officers of territorial divisions in Baripada circle to expedite checking in forest roads to prevent illegal cutting and transport of wood.

With LPG supplies remaining irregular, many hotels and restaurants in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other urban areas of the state have started turning to alternative fuels, including firewood to keep their kitchens running. The disruption in the supply of domestic cylinders has also increased demand for coal and firewood in households in some areas, raising concerns that this sudden spike may create pressure on forest areas and plantation sites.