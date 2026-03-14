Odisha govt floats one time settlement scheme for pending e-challlans to reduce backlogs

The penalty for driving LMV with excess speed has been restricted to Rs 1,000, while fine for oversized vehicles have been capped at Rs 5,000. Challan for driving HMV and LMV with excess speed and driving without registration can be settled for a fine of Rs 2,000 each, while driving vehicle without valid licence and allowing others to drive without valid licence can be compounded for Rs 2,500 each.

Fine for driving without seatbelt, helmet or pillion riding more than one on a two-wheeler has been capped at Rs 500 each. Not providing way to emergency vehicles or using vehicle without permit will be charged Rs 5,000 while overloading vehicles will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 plus Rs 1,000 per each tonne of excess load.

As per the notification, the traffic challan matters will be taken up in National Lok Adalat, subject to violater’s consent and will be disposed of upon payment of the reduced compoundable amount against the specified offences. The government will also not submit any prosecution report and will withdraw those already submitted to the court.

The National Lok Adalats this year will be held on second Saturdays of March, May, September and December.