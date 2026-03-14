OSHB moves ahead with Rourkela housing projects

ROURKELA: The Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) is moving ahead with its plan to set up two apartment projects at Rourkela.
This was informed by OSHB managing director Gangadhar Nayak who visited the proposed sites for the housing projects here on Thursday.
Nayak hinted at construction of a G+8 apartment project on the land of OSHB’s sub-divisional office at Basanti Colony along with a commercial-cum-residential complex at another site opposite the office. About 18 acres of OSHB land was encroached by various socio-cultural outfits and residential structures. Steps would be taken to secure the encroached land for future use, said Nayak who is also the director (housing) of Housing and Urban Development department (H&UD).
The OSHB authorities also separately met the Sundargarh collector, Rourkela ADM and other district officials and held discussions on upcoming housing projects, eviction of encroachments from OSHB land and conversion of leasehold land into freehold category.
Sources said OSHB plans to finalise project layout, drawings, estimates, provisional costing and mode of sale of built-up space for project site at its sub-divisional office over around 0.5 acres by April. Similarly, the modalities for the other project over around 0.7 acres opposite the sub-divisional office would be completed by June.
In December last year, the H&UD department had informed the OSHB about the in-principal approval given for the two housing projects.
Sources informed that OSHB received around 300 acres of leasehold land for setting up different housing projects at Rourkela. Accordingly, Rourkela’s oldest housing project came up at Basanti Colony over 150 acres. Similarly, Chhend Phase 1, 2 and 3 projects came up over 46 acres, 94 acres and 12 acres respectively in Chhend Colony.
After getting relevant information from the Rourkela tehsil office office regarding ‘hal’ and ‘sabik’ co-relation of plots over 150 acres at Basanti Colony, the OSHB has recently filed review petition before the Sundargarh collector for mutation of land in its favour. Mutation of land in favour of OSHB would allow allottees to apply for mutation.
For the Chhend Phase 1 project over 46 acres, the OSHB is waiting for relevant information regarding ‘hal’ and ‘sabik’ co-relation of plots to file review petition for mutation.