OSHB moves ahead with Rourkela housing projects

ROURKELA: The Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) is moving ahead with its plan to set up two apartment projects at Rourkela.

This was informed by OSHB managing director Gangadhar Nayak who visited the proposed sites for the housing projects here on Thursday.

Nayak hinted at construction of a G+8 apartment project on the land of OSHB’s sub-divisional office at Basanti Colony along with a commercial-cum-residential complex at another site opposite the office. About 18 acres of OSHB land was encroached by various socio-cultural outfits and residential structures. Steps would be taken to secure the encroached land for future use, said Nayak who is also the director (housing) of Housing and Urban Development department (H&UD).

The OSHB authorities also separately met the Sundargarh collector, Rourkela ADM and other district officials and held discussions on upcoming housing projects, eviction of encroachments from OSHB land and conversion of leasehold land into freehold category.

Sources said OSHB plans to finalise project layout, drawings, estimates, provisional costing and mode of sale of built-up space for project site at its sub-divisional office over around 0.5 acres by April. Similarly, the modalities for the other project over around 0.7 acres opposite the sub-divisional office would be completed by June.