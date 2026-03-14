Two brokers arrested for Rs 75 lakh fraudulent land deal in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Golanthara police on Friday arrested two land brokers for allegedly cheating a local resident of around Rs 75 lakh through a fraudulent land deal.

The accused are Somendra Kumar Sahu (63) of Badabazaar and Siba Sankar Choudhury (46) of Raijhola.

Police said on December 5 last year, one Himansu Sekhar Patra (40) of Gandhinagar in Berhampur had lodged a complaint alleging that Sahu and Choudhury tricked him to purchase a patch of agriculture land. Relying on their claims, the complainant purchased the land through registered sale deed in 2022. But during boundary demarcation work in December 2023, locals produced documents showing that the land had already been sold to different persons during 1970-1972.

Patra claimed the accused concealed these prior transactions and fraudulently sold the land again, causing him a financial loss of about Rs 75 lakh. When he asked the duo for refund of his money, they reportedly started to avoid him. After waiting for two years, Patra lodged a complaint with police.