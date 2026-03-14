Villagers vandalise tehsildar’s vehicle in Odisha's Bahalda, nine cops hurt

BARIPADA: At least nine police personnel including Rairangpur Town inspector-in-charge suffered injuries after being reportedly attacked by agitators at Murmu chowk in Bahalda area of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The cops came under attack while trying to pacify irate locals who were staging a blockade of NH-220 demanding hand-over of a youth for his alleged misconduct with a young girl in Bahalda market on Thursday. The agitators also vandalised the vehicle of Bahalda tehsildar who was trying to pacify them.

Inspector of Rairangpur town J Swain and SI Alok Singh were injured in the attack and were rushed to Bahalda hospital. Sensing tension in the area, police conducted a flag march.

Locals said a youth of Binjua village under Tiring police limits had allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl who had gone to withdraw cash from an ATM at Bahalda market. When the news reached villagers, they rushed to the house of the youth and damaged it. Receiving the information, a police team rushed to the village and camped there overnight.