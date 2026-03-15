AEL project to get over 3,000 acres acquired for UMPP in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The land previously acquired for the 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) at Bhedabahal in Sadar block of Sundargarh district is going to be used for establishment of the mega coal-to-chemicals plant of the Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the state government had given its go-ahead for the coal-to-chemical plant proposal of the AEL at an investment of Rs 84,000 crore in Sundargarh with potential to generate around 36,000 jobs.

The coal-to-chemical plant will come up under the aegis of the newly-incorporated OD Syn-Gas & Chemicals Limited (OSGCL), a step-down subsidiary of the AEL.

Replying to a question of Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo told the state Assembly that the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) in its 144th meeting approved the coal-gassification plant of OSGCL on the land acquired for the UMPP.

He further noted that total of 3,046.99 acre including 2,731.58 acre private land and 315.41 acre government land across six villages of Sadar block were acquired through IDCO for the UMPP. The land transfer process was completed by Sundargarh administration and IDCO between 2015 and 2018. In 2023, the Union Ministry of Power decided to close the UMPP project.