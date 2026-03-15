BJP moves MLAs to resort in Paradip ahead of RS polls

BHUBANESWAR : With Rajya Sabha elections just a day away, the trend of ‘resort politics’ has gained momentum in the state, with the ruling BJP shifting its legislators to the port town of Paradip in a bid to keep its flock together and ensure a disciplined vote on March 16.

The move comes after the Congress first adopted the strategy of flying its MLAs to the ‘safe haven’ of Bengaluru amid fears of cross-voting in the election. Now, the ruling BJP has followed suit, herding its ministers and MLAs to Paradip after a key strategy meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, ministers, MLAs and other senior party leaders. The leadership reviewed preparations for the election and decided to move all BJP legislators to Paradip for further discussions and training on the voting process.

Party MLA from Pallahara Ashok Mohanty confirmed that all BJP legislators will stay together in Paradip for two nights to deliberate on the electoral strategy and ensure coordination among members during the voting process. Asked about the need for the ruling party to resort to such a strategy, Mohanty said every political party prefers to keep its members united and cohesive during crucial elections. The BJP is also trying to keep its MLAs together, he said.

Party sources said all legislators except the chief minister, party president and election observers have moved to Paradip in three buses and will stay at the luxurious Mayfair Waves resort of BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray. Nearly 100 rooms have reportedly been booked in the resort to accommodate the party leaders and legislators, who will participate in the closed-door training session.

Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip directing all its MLAs to remain present in the Assembly on the day of polling.

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