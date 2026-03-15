Explosives seized from office of pani panchayat in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A huge quantity of explosives was seized by Belaguntha police from the pani panchayat office at Baragaon in Ganjam on Saturday.

Two persons, Sankar Jena (37) and Sagar Jena (36) of Baragaon village, have been detained.

Acting on a tip-off that explosives were being stored in the pani panchayat office, police conducted a raid at the office, said Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra. Police recovered a large cache of explosive materials, including 400 kg of ammonium nitrate sheets, 599 pouches of gelatin, 15 coils of blasting wire, and 11 coils of DFA wire.

“The two accused are being interrogated to ascertain the source and place of procurement of the explosives,” the SP said. Police are also investigating the reason behind storing the explosives inside the pani panchayat office.