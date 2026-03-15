Raids intensified across Odisha to prevent hoarding of LPG cylinders

BHUBANESWAR: Cracking down on unscrupulous activities and hoarding of LPG, the state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has intensified raids across districts to ensure smooth supply of the cooking gas cylinders to consumers. The department also appealed people to refrain from panic booking and making beeline near depots to receive gas cylinders.

Officials said enforcement teams comprising the executive magistrate, police and civil supplies personnel conducted raids at multiple retail points in Deogarh town and Tileibani block of the district to prevent the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders at commercial establishments. The Nuapada administration has also launched an exercise for regular verification of stock and distribution.

Joint raid by civil supplies officials and the district administration also led to seizure of around 10 cylinders in Titilagarh area of Balangir district on the day. The raids were conducted after authorities received information that LPG cylinders were being stored without authorisation.

Around 35 cylinders were also reportedly seized following a raid against illegal hoarding of cylinders in Barbil of Keonjhar district during the last 24 hours. Kendrapara district administration said joint teams of Revenue and Civil Supplies department conducted raids across the district in the presence of the sub-collector to curb illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders.