Rain, thundershower to bring temporary relief from today in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Amid prevailing heatwave conditions in some places, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are expected to bring temporary relief in large parts of the state during next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday.

Met officials said the daytime temperature soared above 40 degree Celsius in at least three places as heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 40 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh and Sambalpur.

Mercury level remained above 38 degrees Celsius in seven other stations, though there was moderate thundershower activities in parts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

The IMD in its evening weather bulletin, however, said there would be gradual fall in temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in parts of the state during the next four days. No large change in weather will be observed thereafter, it stated.

Met officials said a trough line persists from central parts of northeast Uttar Pradesh to south interior Odisha at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati on Sunday and Monday.

Thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 30-50 kmph is also likely to occur in parts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar during these two days. Similar weather is expected to continue in some parts of the state on March 17 and 18. However, in rest of the districts, the weather will continue to remain dry, weather officials said.