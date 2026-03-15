Three arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from Jeypore house

JEYPORE: Borigumma police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in breaking into a house and decamping with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh.

The accused, Rinku Nayak (30) of Medri Sahi in Jeypore, Chandan Badhei (23) of Stadium Colony in Koraput town, and receiver M Shiba (45) of Chandan Bada Street in Jeypore, were nabbed on Friday.

Police said on December 22 last year, Binayak Padhi (79) of Narasingh Nagar under Borigumma police limits had lodged a complaint alleging his house had been burgled.

As per Padhi’s complaint, he had gone to Jeypore with his family on November 20 to attend the death ceremony of his younger son-in-law and stayed there for a few days due to ill-health.

“My neighbour called me on December 21, informing that some unknown persons had broken into my house. When I returned home, I found the door lock broken and valuables missing. The burglars had decamped with around Rs 2 lakh cash besides several gold ornaments including chains, earrings and rings,” he alleged in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. During probe, the trio was arrested. “The accused were produced in court. Further investigation is underway,” said police.