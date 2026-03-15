Three trampled to death by tusker in Odisha's Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: At least three persons were killed by a tusker in two separate attacks in Kandhamal district over the past two days.

The first incident took place on Friday in Gumikia forest near Petapanga village under Raikia block. Three villagers, Dhaneshwar Pradhan, Kirtan Bagarti (61) and Bamdev Pradhan (63), were returning from the forest when they suddenly encountered a tusker.

While Dhaneshwar managed to escape, the elephant trampled Bagarti and Bamdev to death. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and further action will be taken based on the report.

The second incident occurred in the wee hours on Saturday in the Rajenbadi–Danipangi forest near Sindurgada under Paburia panchayat in Tikabali block, when a rogue elephant attacked a man. The deceased was identified as Durit Pradhan (25), a resident of Tikabali area. He had gone into the forest around 4 am when the elephant attacked him.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Swetaleena Sahu confirmed the three deaths and said forest officials had reached the sites and were closely monitoring the movement of elephants in the region. “Necessary measures would be taken following the autopsy reports,” she added.