Union Minister Pradhan unveils 'Odisha Parba', exhorts youth to be proud of Odia identity
BHUBANESWAR : Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon the youths of Odisha to have the courage and pride in Odia identity.
Inaugurating the three day cultural festival ‘Odisha Parba-2026’ dedicated to the vibrant heritage of the state, Pradhan said that people of the state are now creating their unique identity by excelling in different areas. He said that the Odisha Parba has created an opportunity for re-establishment of Odia Asmita. Pradhan also called upon the people of the state to work towards achieving the goals of Viksit Odisha.
The minister also met Sambalpuri singer Umakant Barik, his team and artist friends during the occasion. “Happy to meet Sambalpuri singer Umakant Barik, his team, and artist friends who have come to New Delhi to participate in ‘Odisha Parba 2026’. Everyone’s contribution towards taking Odisha’s art and culture to the national level is unparalleled. Your performance in the national capital, Delhi, will highlight our art, culture and heritage. My best wishes to all friends,” Pradhan said in a post on X.
Apart from its cultural legacy, culinary diversity has also emerged as a key attraction at the event. Food stalls offering regional cuisines have attracted the city dwellers. “For me as a food lover, this place is nothing less than heaven. All the vegetarian and non-vegetarian items deserve a try, especially the seafood,” said Saket, a visitor.
The event features a vibrant lineup of classical, folk and tribal performances, including Chhau, Bagha Nacha and Sambalpuri dance. The festival also includes “Pratibha Utsava”, a talent hunt platform for emerging artists, as well as recreations of traditional festivals such as Raja and Nuakhai, offering visitors a glimpse into Odisha’s living traditions. Apart from the cultural festivities, a series of seminars titled “Talk Today, Transform Tomorrow” will bring together thought leaders, experts and policymakers to discuss Odisha’s journey toward a self-reliant, progressive and innovative future.
The event will also be graced by eminent persons, including Union minister for Tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.