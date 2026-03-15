Union Minister Pradhan unveils 'Odisha Parba', exhorts youth to be proud of Odia identity

BHUBANESWAR : Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon the youths of Odisha to have the courage and pride in Odia identity.

Inaugurating the three day cultural festival ‘Odisha Parba-2026’ dedicated to the vibrant heritage of the state, Pradhan said that people of the state are now creating their unique identity by excelling in different areas. He said that the Odisha Parba has created an opportunity for re-establishment of Odia Asmita. Pradhan also called upon the people of the state to work towards achieving the goals of Viksit Odisha.

The minister also met Sambalpuri singer Umakant Barik, his team and artist friends during the occasion. “Happy to meet Sambalpuri singer Umakant Barik, his team, and artist friends who have come to New Delhi to participate in ‘Odisha Parba 2026’. Everyone’s contribution towards taking Odisha’s art and culture to the national level is unparalleled. Your performance in the national capital, Delhi, will highlight our art, culture and heritage. My best wishes to all friends,” Pradhan said in a post on X.