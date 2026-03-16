11 Maoists lay down arms in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: At least 11 hardcore cadres of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Odisha Police at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Sunday.
The cadres including seven women, two of them minors, formally surrendered before DGP YB Khurania and ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda during a special function held at the Reserve Police Lines here.
The surrendered cadres handed over 11 firearms including an AK-47 rifle, INSAS rifle, four SLR rifles, four single-shot firearms and a 12-bore gun, along with a large quantity of ammunition and other articles.
Among those who surrendered was Nakul, a divisional member of the Odisha state committee of CPI (Maoist) who carried a reward of `22 lakh on his head. The group also included five area committee members and as many party members, collectively carrying rewards amounting to `63.25 lakh.
According to officials, Nakul is from Maharashtra while the other 10 are from Chhattisgarh. The cadres were active in the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagavali (BGN) division operating across Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.
Addressing the gathering, DGP Khurania said the surrender of 11 Maoists, including a senior leader like Nakul, reflected the steadily weakening influence of Left Wing Extremism in the region. He said sustained operations by the special operations group (SOG), district voluntary force (DVF), CRPF and BSF had significantly eroded the operational base of the Maoists.
He assured that all the surrendered cadres would be provided benefits under the Odisha government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy and other support measures to help them reintegrate into society with dignity.
ADG Panda said the surrender marked a significant step towards achieving the target set by the Centre to eradicate Naxalism by March 31.
Officials said after this surrender, only around 15 armed Maoist cadres remain active in Odisha, mostly confined to border areas of Kandhamal district under the leadership of state committee member Sukru. Security forces are expected to intensify operations in the coming days in Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada.
Among others, IG, CRPF Amitendra Nath Sinha, IG (Operations) Deepak Kumar, district collector Sachin Pawar and the SPs of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagada and Kandhamal were present.