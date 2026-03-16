11 Maoists lay down arms in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: At least 11 hardcore cadres of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Odisha Police at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The cadres including seven women, two of them minors, formally surrendered before DGP YB Khurania and ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda during a special function held at the Reserve Police Lines here.

The surrendered cadres handed over 11 firearms including an AK-47 rifle, INSAS rifle, four SLR rifles, four single-shot firearms and a 12-bore gun, along with a large quantity of ammunition and other articles.

Among those who surrendered was Nakul, a divisional member of the Odisha state committee of CPI (Maoist) who carried a reward of `22 lakh on his head. The group also included five area committee members and as many party members, collectively carrying rewards amounting to `63.25 lakh.

According to officials, Nakul is from Maharashtra while the other 10 are from Chhattisgarh. The cadres were active in the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagavali (BGN) division operating across Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts.