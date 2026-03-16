At least 10 killed as fire breaks out at Odisha's SCB Medical College

CUTTACK: At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out in the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on the wee hours of Monday.

Around 15 patients were admitted to the ICU when the fire occurred. Most of the patients were on ventilator and oxygen support, making it difficult to shift them quickly after the fire started. Several of them died during the evacuation process, sources said.

Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, S Dev Datta Singh, confirmed with TNIE that 10 patients died in the mishap. However, there were no children among the casualties.

The fire was reported at about 2.59 am, and the firefighters responded to the situation immediately. The medical college has a dedicated fire service unit, which responded after the incident. Fire personnel from the Cuttack Fire Station were also alerted and rushed to the spot to assist in firefighting and rescue operations. At least three fire tenders and over 30 personnel were pressed into service.