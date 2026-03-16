Deogarh triple murder accused dies in VIMSAR after consuming poison

DEOGARH: The 52-year-old accused in the sensational triple murder in Deogarh district died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla on Saturday night.

Ramesh Garia had allegedly consumed poison after brutally killing his wife Gul Garia (42), daughter-in-law Lipi Garia (24) and four-year-old granddaughter Ishani Garia with a hammer at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits on the night of March 11.

After bludgeoning three of his family members to death reportedly due to a family dispute in their house, Ramesh had absconded. On Saturday morning, villagers spotted him hiding atop an overhead water tank in Gariapali and alerted the Kundheigola police.

When police reached the spot and attempted to apprehend him, the accused reportedly threatened to jump from the tank. Subsequently, fire services personnel were roped in to assist in the rescue operation. After prolonged efforts, police managed to overpower him and bring him down from the tank.

However, before being fully secured by police, Ramesh allegedly consumed poison from a bottle he had with him. He was first rushed to Kundheigola hospital and later shifted to Deogarh district headquarters hospital. After his condition deteriorated, he was referred to VIMSAR, Burla for advanced treatment.

Hospital sources said the accused was admitted to the ICU of VIMSAR in a critical condition at around 6 pm on Saturday. He succumbed late in the night despite treatment.

Police said further legal procedures will follow in connection with the case.