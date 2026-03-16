Eight-year-old boy drowns while bathing in canal in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: An eight-year-old boy reportedly drowned while taking bath in a sub-canal of the Kolab irrigation system near Parabeda in Koraput’s Jeypore town on Sunday.

The deceased kid is Som Hial of Chhotaguda area. The mishap took place in Dhanpur distributary sub-canal behind the forest range office along the Jeypore main canal.

Sources said a group of boys including Som had gone to a ghat in the canal during the afternoon. While bathing, Som accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned.

On being informed, fire services personnel and Jeypore Town police reached the spot and carried out a search operation covering nearly 300 metres of the canal stretch.

Later, local youths joined the search and managed to find the boy at around 4 pm. Som was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Jeypore where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police seized the body for postmortem and registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident.