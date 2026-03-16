Form task force to eliminate child begging in Odisha: OSCPCR

BHUBANESWAR: The OSCPCR has asked all collectors to immediately form district-level task forces to prevent child begging activities and initiate appropriate action.

In a letter to all collectors, OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patro stated that the Commission has come to know about frequent incidents of child begging on streets, traffic junctions and public places across various districts. “Such practices expose children to exploitation, trafficking, abuse, accidents and denial of their fundamental rights to protection, education, nutrition and dignified childhood,” she stated.

Patro directed the collectors to form ‘district-level task force’ under their direct leadership and supervision to plan, coordinate and monitor actions for eradication of child begging and rescue of such children and their rehabilitation.

As per the Commission’s direction, while the collectors will head the task force, the SP, municipal commissioner or executive officer of the ULB, district child protection officer, district labour officer, special juvenile police unit and representative of Women and Child Development department, and NGOs working on child protection will be its members.

The collectors have also been asked to carry out regular rescue drives at traffic junctions, streets, markets, bus stands, railway stations and other public places to identify and rescue children engaged in begging.

The OSCPCR has also directed that all such rescued children be immediately produced before CWC for appropriate orders under the provision of Juvenile Justice Act. The rescued children will also be placed in appropriate CCIs and provided with education, counselling, healthcare, nutrition and rehabilitation support.

On Sunday, Patro and her team rescued two children from begging near Maa Tarini Temple in Ghatagaon.