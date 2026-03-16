Former Union minister Dilip Ray rides cross-vote tide as BJP pips Opposition in Odisha Rajya Sabha polls

BHUBANESWAR: Cross-voting marked the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha on Monday with the BJP securing two seats, BJD managing to push through its first nominee and BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray staging a scintillating comeback to the Upper House of Parliament after 14 years.

Two official BJP candidates, state unit president Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, won the polls while the first BJD candidate Santrupt Misra also made it despite cross-voting by at least six legislators of the regional outfit. But the major development was the return of Dilip Ray, who won with the help of cross-voting from at least 11 BJD and Congress legislators. While the official candidates of the BJP, Samal and Kumar, polled 35 first preference votes each, Misra got 31.

The fight for the fourth seat between Ray and the common Opposition candidate Dr Datteswar Hota went down to the wire with both tied at 23 first preference votes. Ray sailed past in the close contest with the help of second preference votes. With this, the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha turned out to be a repeat of the 2002 elections when Ray had won despite his expulsion from the BJD with cross-voting by more than a dozen MLAs of the BJD and Congress.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the state BJP president Samal, Kumar and Ray on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. He said their victory marked an important milestone in the collective resolve to build a Samruddha Odisha. He expressed confidence that their presence in the Upper House would further strengthen the state’s voice on issues related to Odisha’s interests, development and public service at the national level.

BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned cross-voting by a number of BJD MLAs, defying the official whip. “I had spoken to many of you in the last few days about the BJP and their allies and the kind of horse-trading they may attempt. They have gathered a number of people who voted for them. Most of those who cross-voted have criminal past. You can check how many of their parents went to jail,” he told mediapersons even as voting continued in the Assembly.