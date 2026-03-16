Mysticism meets art in ‘Ekaa-The One’ exhibition

BHUBANESWAR: The power of the divine feminine begins to unfold the moment one steps into the Buddha Art Gallery in Bhubaneswar. The atmosphere is charged with intensity and mysticism as the ancient tradition of the 64 Yoginis comes alive through contemporary art.

Conceptualised and painted by artist and filmmaker S Beena Unnikrishnan, ‘Ekaa – The One’ is a travelling exhibition that re-imagines the mystical 64 Yoginis through a series of evocative paintings.

For Unnikrishnan, the journey into this subject began with a single deity. “I wanted to paint Maha Tripura Sundari and felt I should know her better. In that process, I started discovering the 64 Yoginis and went through this journey,” she says.

Unnikrishnan began the project in 2015 and completed the series of paintings in 2020. Her work draws inspiration from the ancient Yogini temples across India, including the famed temple at Hirapur in Khurda district. Dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, the circular, open-sky Yogini temples are considered architectural and spiritual marvels, representing powerful centres of Shakta worship.

Through the exhibition, Unnikrishnan presents 64 original paintings, each visualising the distinct cosmic energy of a Yogini. Each Yogini is depicted with a unique mount, which includes a ram, turtle and even a crocodile.

The paintings are numbered according to the Yoginis’ traditional positions, with their names and descriptions written alongside them for easier identification. A documentary titled ‘Y64: Whispers of the Unseen’, directed by Jain Joseph and produced by Unnikrishnan, was also screened as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition is touring 16 states across India, covering over 1,000 km. It is currently on its 12th leg and is on display at the Buddha Art Gallery in Bhubaneswar from March 14 to 16, between 11 am and 7 pm.