‘Need to move beyond textbooks towards experiential education’: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stressed the need to move beyond textbooks towards experiential education to nurture capable and responsible citizens.

Inaugurating the Birla Open Minds International School at Bhalubahal here, Pradhan said education should not remain confined to textbooks. “Children learn much more from their surroundings and experiences than from books alone. It is our collective responsibility to ensure experiential learning that goes beyond traditional methods,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the minister emphasised the role of mother tongue-based education in strengthening students’ understanding and intellectual clarity. He said, “Countries like Japan, Germany and China impart high-quality scientific education in their native languages. Similarly, learning in one’s mother tongue enhances comprehension and fosters clear thinking.”